Alia Bhatt Looks Breathtaking In This Floral Chiffon Saree

After dominating the Bollywood screens, Alia Bhatt is now making her way into the international market. She will make her global debut opposite Gal Gadot, in Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Apart from her acting prowess, Alia’s fashion choices are loved by the audience. The actor slips from casual contemporary fits to elaborate ethnic outfits, with utmost perfection. Alia for sure knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial picks. Her chic look and uber-cool outfits have always been fan favourites.

During the promotions of her blockbuster movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi – Alia had put her best foot forward when it came to saree. If you have followed her fashion outings closely at that time, you must have noticed that the actor loves donning the six yards of elegance, in all its colours and forms. She opted for a colourful and bright pallet of sarees when it came to the promotions of her film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Recently, Alia left her fans stunned as she wore a beautiful floral chiffon saree, by Sabyasachi, which is a perfect pick for the ongoing summer season. Styled by Ami Patel, the peach organza sari had black and green coloured flowers of various sizes. The saree had a sequinned border rimmed with black velvet fabric. It was paired with a complementary blouse, which was studded with gold sequins.

Alia ditched heavy jewellery, this time. She picked a pair of gorgeous diamond and emerald earrings from Sabyasachi. Alia’s hair were neatly tied in a low sleek pony, while her make-up was kept subtle.

The barely-there make-up accentuated her beautiful features further. With the jewellery, make-up and hairstyle were a bit muted, the stunning saree clearly took the centre stage in these gorgeous snaps.

Alia, who earlier this year got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra: Part One. It will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first project together.

