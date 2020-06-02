Alia Bhatt Looks Like a Happy Kid with a Kite in This Pic, See Here

Social media users have dug out an unseen picture of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress looks adorable as she dons two braided ponytails with a flower on tucked on one side. In the image, she is seen wearing a printed casual shirt and jeans with a colourful kite flying behind her.

Meanwhile, the Raazi actress shared the exciting news with her fans via her official social media page. Alia revealed she is participating in an initiative by the name of #HarryPotterAtHome in association with Alec Baldwin. The idea is to help parents and teachers in entertaining housebound children during the lockdown.

Sharing the news, the Dear Zindagi actress wrote, "Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home (sic.)"

Alia will be seen in the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The project also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on December 4, 2020.

The Gully Boy actress has a series of projects in her pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these two projects, Alia has also signed dad, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. She is set to make her South Indian debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

