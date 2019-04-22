English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Makes Heads Turn in a Stunning Blue Jacquard Jumpsuit
Alia Bhatt arrived at an award show serving serious fashion inspiration. Scroll down to witness the actor slaying the blue jumpsuit look.
Alia Bhatt arrived at an award show serving serious fashion inspiration. Scroll down to witness the actor slaying the blue jumpsuit look.
Loading...
Alia Bhatt never ceases to impress fans or even critics with her impressive range of movies and her sartorial choices. The actor's affable charm and style statement make her different from the lot. No wonder she has become the ultimate millennial style icon.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.
This time the Kalank actor arrived at an award show in a stunning blue jumpsuit cut out of jacquard fabric with intricate birds and flowers design all over it. The outfit featured a deep neckline and fancy bishop sleeves, too.
Apart from the outfit, the makeup and the hairdo was on point. Alia's ravishing look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and designed by the couture house Flor., a luxury evening wear collection based in New York City, among others.
Celebrity hairstylist, Hiral Bhatia decided to give Alia a wavy hairdo, making it look voluminous. Celebrity MUA Puneet B Saini gave Alia her signature no-makeup look, tinting her lips nude and adding oodles of mascara, which enhanced Alia's look even more. On the accessory front, Alia dropped the bling allowing her outfit to do all talking.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.
This time the Kalank actor arrived at an award show in a stunning blue jumpsuit cut out of jacquard fabric with intricate birds and flowers design all over it. The outfit featured a deep neckline and fancy bishop sleeves, too.
Apart from the outfit, the makeup and the hairdo was on point. Alia's ravishing look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and designed by the couture house Flor., a luxury evening wear collection based in New York City, among others.
Celebrity hairstylist, Hiral Bhatia decided to give Alia a wavy hairdo, making it look voluminous. Celebrity MUA Puneet B Saini gave Alia her signature no-makeup look, tinting her lips nude and adding oodles of mascara, which enhanced Alia's look even more. On the accessory front, Alia dropped the bling allowing her outfit to do all talking.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parked Tesla Model S Catches Fire in China, Team Sent to Investigate – Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Veteran Seamer Hassan Only Surprise in Afghanistan World Cup Squad
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Ep 2 Leaks on Amazon Prime 6 Hours Before Release: Report
- 'Game of Thrones' Just Had Another Major Reunion But Not Everyone is Happy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results