Alia Bhatt Makes Heads Turn in a Stunning Blue Jacquard Jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt arrived at an award show serving serious fashion inspiration. Scroll down to witness the actor slaying the blue jumpsuit look.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Alia Bhatt never ceases to impress fans or even critics with her impressive range of movies and her sartorial choices. The actor's affable charm and style statement make her different from the lot. No wonder she has become the ultimate millennial style icon.

Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.



This time the Kalank actor arrived at an award show in a stunning blue jumpsuit cut out of jacquard fabric with intricate birds and flowers design all over it. The outfit featured a deep neckline and fancy bishop sleeves, too.



Apart from the outfit, the makeup and the hairdo was on point. Alia's ravishing look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and designed by the couture house Flor., a luxury evening wear collection based in New York City, among others.





Celebrity hairstylist, Hiral Bhatia decided to give Alia a wavy hairdo, making it look voluminous. Celebrity MUA Puneet B Saini gave Alia her signature no-makeup look, tinting her lips nude and adding oodles of mascara, which enhanced Alia's look even more. On the accessory front, Alia dropped the bling allowing her outfit to do all talking.
