Alia Bhatt Named Indian Brand Ambassador of This Food Delivery Platform

Taking its presence in India a notch higher, food delivery platform Uber Eats announced the appointment of actress Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador. India will be the first country for the brand globally to have appointed a brand ambassador."My work hours and plans keep changing, so the freedom/flexibility to get what I'm craving for whenever I want, right at the tap of a button, almost seems magical. I'm delighted to be associated with a young, innovative and energetic brand like Uber Eats," Alia said in a statement.Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats India and South Asia, said that Alia is an inspiration to Indian millennials and they are thrilled to have her on board."The youth today relates to her easy-going, carefree and energetic personality. She is known for her unique style and agility as an actor - the same qualities are an integral part of the Uber Eats DNA, thus making her the perfect fit to represent our brand in India. We are excited to have Alia on board, as we stay focused on building and strengthening our presence in India," said Rathod.