English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Named Indian Brand Ambassador of This Food Delivery Platform
India will be the first country for the Uber Eats to have appointed a brand ambassador.
Alia Bhatt Vogue Photo Shoot November Issue Image: Vogue
Loading...
Taking its presence in India a notch higher, food delivery platform Uber Eats announced the appointment of actress Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador. India will be the first country for the brand globally to have appointed a brand ambassador.
"My work hours and plans keep changing, so the freedom/flexibility to get what I'm craving for whenever I want, right at the tap of a button, almost seems magical. I'm delighted to be associated with a young, innovative and energetic brand like Uber Eats," Alia said in a statement.
Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats India and South Asia, said that Alia is an inspiration to Indian millennials and they are thrilled to have her on board.
"The youth today relates to her easy-going, carefree and energetic personality. She is known for her unique style and agility as an actor - the same qualities are an integral part of the Uber Eats DNA, thus making her the perfect fit to represent our brand in India. We are excited to have Alia on board, as we stay focused on building and strengthening our presence in India," said Rathod.
"My work hours and plans keep changing, so the freedom/flexibility to get what I'm craving for whenever I want, right at the tap of a button, almost seems magical. I'm delighted to be associated with a young, innovative and energetic brand like Uber Eats," Alia said in a statement.
Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats India and South Asia, said that Alia is an inspiration to Indian millennials and they are thrilled to have her on board.
"The youth today relates to her easy-going, carefree and energetic personality. She is known for her unique style and agility as an actor - the same qualities are an integral part of the Uber Eats DNA, thus making her the perfect fit to represent our brand in India. We are excited to have Alia on board, as we stay focused on building and strengthening our presence in India," said Rathod.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- Ravichandran Ashwin Schools Trolls Questioning His Record On Australian Pitches
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...