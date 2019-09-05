Alia Bhatt Nominated for People’s Choice 2019 Most Inspiring Asian Woman

Bollywood actress is on a winning spree these days. From scoring a number of successful movies, to winning award for her roles, the Raazi star is winning hearts of many. Now, the Bollywood star has received a nomination for People’s Choice Most Inspiring Asian Woman for the year 2019.

Surprisingly, Alia is the only Indian on the list. The other nominees from Asia on the list include Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu, South Korean actor Jung Yu-mi, South Korean singer-songwriter CL, Thai actor Praya Lundberg, Indonesian actor Raline Shah, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying.

The winner for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman award will be decided via an online poll, which is open till October 18. Another Indian who has been nominated and won a People’s Choice Award is actress Priyanka Chopra. She won the award for the Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 and the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress award in 2017, both for her television series, Quantico.

On work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has a number of movies in her kitty, including Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress was recently spotted at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi’s puja with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.