Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics

The wait is finally over! Karan Johar's much-awaited film Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, has released.The trailer and the songs depict grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery. Just like the movie, the cast is making regal entry everywhere they go in gorgeous ethnic designer outfits, especially Alia. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the flick a grand success.Talking about her sartorial sense we ought to admit that ever since her entry in Bollywood in 2012, her fashion sense has evolved. She can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too. Often associated with the words like adorable, cute and the girl next door, Alia has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.Alia oozed charm in her all-white, pink, yellow and black outfits. She seems to have experimented with different colour palette as well. The Gully Boy actress has flaunted outfits by top-notch designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Punit Balana, Anamika Khanna and Anita Dongre.The white Anarkali was designed by Manish Malhotra, which Alia accessorised with a pair of dangling jhumkas and threw together a pair of white heels to complete the look. The purple Anarkali, which featured heavy white embroidery, was designed by Anamika Khanna.She also made heads turn in Anita Dongre's gold and ivory Laranya suit which is cut from the finest Assamese Eri silk, a kind of silk processed without killing silkworms, which was curated and hand spun in Northeast India, designed to support the local artisans. Alia's look featured a kurta with deep and round neckline, along with thin shoulder straps, embellished with floral motifs teamed with a pair of embroidered tulle sharara.Next, Alia flaunted a maroon number from Sabyasachi's latest collection Kashgaar Bazaaar, which featured a Bandhini lehenga skirt and off a shoulder top along with a quintessential Sabyasachi belt.Keeping up with her other Kalank looks, Alia teamed all her outfits with ethnic gaudy jewellery that featured a pair of jhumkas and Kolhapuris, wedges and Jhootis.On the makeup front, at times, she decided to break away from her usual no makeup signature look and flaunted a red lip tint and shimmery rose eye-shadow.All these looks are definitely worth bookmarking for all your summer festivities. You can throw together a potli, wear mojris and also flaunt your chand balis with these outfits donned by Alia.Here's a roundup of Alia Bhatt's regal looks throughout Kalank's promotions: