Alia Bhatt Oozes Grace in Black Chikankari Sharara

Alia Bhatt proves she is an ultimate millennial style diva every time she makes an appearance. Not only does she flaunt the latest fashion fad but makes heads turn in ethnic Lehenga or salwar.This time for the launch of the romantic period drama Kalank's second song, First Class, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were dressed in their ethnic outfits and the style diva looked gracefully as ever.Alia oozed grace in a black sharara with intricate chinkankari design all over it which was designed by Anita Dongre. She completed the look with Chunky jewellery, wedged kohlapuri and perfectly straight hair.The trailer of Kalank shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery.The entire cast of the movie made a regal entry as grand as their movie for their teaser launch in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits. The cast was twinning in red, black and white with their respective costars. The legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt were dressed in black, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in white and Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in shades of red.Alia oozed charm in their all-white outfits. The Gully Boy actress flaunted her white anarkali designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of dangling jhumkas and threw together a pair of white heels to complete the look.