Alia Bhatt or Sarah Jessica Parker, Who Flaunted the Billowy Floral Dress Better?
Alia Bhatt and Sarah Jessica Parker are twinning in the green and blue floral billowy dress designed by Stella McCartney from the Spring '19 runway. Scroll down to decide who wore it better.
Alia Bhatt and Sarah Jessica Parker are twinning in the green and blue floral billowy dress designed by Stella McCartney from the Spring '19 runway. Scroll down to decide who wore it better.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices unlike any we have seen her in before. During Kalank promotions, Alia served several unusual and traditional looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking as 2019's fashion fads.
Before all the regal outfits, she flaunted some heavily sequinned cropped-jackets and metallic outfits. Not to forget the Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt.
A few months ago, Alia flaunted a green and blue floral billowy dress designed by Stella McCartney for Gully Boy promotions. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker also posted a picture on her Instagram handle with Andy Cohen in the same dress stating, "Saturday night. I finally have a legitimate reason to wear this dress. And a worthy date. A celebration awaits..."
While Sarah decided to throw a pair of stunning metallic silver heels with the outfit, Alia played it chic in a pair of yellow pencil heels. Sarah also accessorised her outfit with neck pieces whereas Alia decided to dress down a little.
The effortlessly gorgeous floral outfit is made from the light-catching Lurex printed with green and blue florals and has a smocked front to balance its billowy proportions. The Stella McCartney dress is straight out of the Spring '19 runway held in Paris' Palais Garnier.
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
