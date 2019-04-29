Alia Bhatt or Sarah Jessica Parker, Who Flaunted the Billowy Floral Dress Better?

Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices unlike any we have seen her in before. During Kalank promotions, Alia served several unusual and traditional looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking as 2019's fashion fads.Before all the regal outfits, she flaunted some heavily sequinned cropped-jackets and metallic outfits. Not to forget the Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt.A few months ago, Alia flaunted a green and blue floral billowy dress designed by Stella McCartney for Gully Boy promotions. Recently, Sarah Jessica Parker also posted a picture on her Instagram handle with Andy Cohen in the same dress stating, "Saturday night. I finally have a legitimate reason to wear this dress. And a worthy date. A celebration awaits..."While Sarah decided to throw a pair of stunning metallic silver heels with the outfit, Alia played it chic in a pair of yellow pencil heels. Sarah also accessorised her outfit with neck pieces whereas Alia decided to dress down a little.The effortlessly gorgeous floral outfit is made from the light-catching Lurex printed with green and blue florals and has a smocked front to balance its billowy proportions. The Stella McCartney dress is straight out of the Spring '19 runway held in Paris' Palais Garnier.