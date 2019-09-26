Alia Bhatt Performing Aerial Pilates Like a Pro is the Exact Gym Inspiration You Need

If there’s one thing Bollywood celebs swear by, it is- their workout regime. Actress Alia Bhatt has been very particular about it too and recently made her debut at Aerial Pilates. In the video posted by her fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala, Alia can be seen executing it like a pro.

With the caption of the video, her trainer urged people to take up this exercise as it’s known for having various benefits. The exercise is performed using an aerial silk or hammock, which is suspended from the ceiling, a few inches higher than the floor. Variety of poses such as sitting, standing straight or hanging upside down can be executed, which are known to have various mind and body health benefits. It is considered as a full-body workout and is known to enhance mood, strengthen muscles and joints, stretch and tone body and even improve digestion.

Apart from Alia, other actresses who are known to follow Pilates include-- Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Before this, a video of her doing a 70 kg rep made rounds on the internet. Fitness Trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi was all praises for the actress as his long caption traced her improvement in lifting.

View this post on Instagram I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we’ve got a lot of work to do. #sohfit #bethebestyou #girlswholift #strongnotskinny A post shared by SOHFIT (@sohfitofficial) on Sep 12, 2019 at 5:44am PDT

While expressing appreciation for her, a part of his caption said, “The first time she tried a dead-lift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure.”

