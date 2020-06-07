Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Posts Sun Kissed Picture, See Here

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself. In the image, Alia is seen standing on her balcony looking outside, while the sun rays add a glow to her perfect skin.

IANS

Updated:June 7, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Posts Sun Kissed Picture, See Here
credits - Alia Bhatt instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt has treated fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself.

Alia shared the photograph on Instagram. In the image, Alia is seen standing on her balcony looking outside, while the sun rays add a glow to her perfect skin.

The actress for the caption then wrote a line from the song Suraj hua maddham from filmmaker Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is picturised on actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

"Suraj Hua Maddham," Alia wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 1.6 million likes.

Recently, Alia was seen spending family time with her sister and mother Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister and mother Riddhima Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

My comfort zone ❤️ #familia

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen on screen in Kalank, will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the fantasy adventure Brahmastra. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sadak 2.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading