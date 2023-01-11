Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor cheer for Mumbai City FC; PDA-Filled Moments Inside

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a break and went to support Mumbai City FC, a team that Ranbir co-owns. The Indian Super League game between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters took place in Mumbai. Several images and videos of the duo watching the game and supporting their side from the stands have gone viral on the internet. We can’t help but admire their chemistry and chic casual look.

In the photos and videos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding hands and having fun while watching the game. Their laid-back style received praise from netizens. Alia Bhatt wore a black full sleeves jacket which has a loose fit, front pockets and tightened cuffs and hem. She finished the look with a pair of high-rise, light blue denim pants with a flared hem and distressed accents. Alia accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings, rings, and clunky white sneakers. Her hair was up in a tidy ponytail. She wore natural makeup and a nude pink lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunny (@ranbirholic.forever)

In a light blue jersey jacket and grey skinny-fit pants, Ranbir also tried to match his wife. A baseball cap, stylish watch, scruffy beard, and stylish ear studs completed his ensemble. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen strolling on the pitch and talking with the players in some photos and videos. In other pictures, the couple can be seen watching the game together and talking about it.

The passion Ranbir Kapoor has for football is well known. So much so, that there was a football twist when the duo announced their daughter Raha’s name. A few days after Raha was born, Alia Bhatt posted a photo of the infant in her parents’ arms on Instagram. The main subject of the image was Raha’s name emblazoned on a Barcelona jersey that is framed and seen hanging on a wall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, in director Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be featured in the romantic comedy movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, with Shraddha Kapoor, and in the movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

