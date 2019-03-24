English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Best & Worst Dressed Bollywood Divas at 64th Filmfare Awards 2019
Scroll down to witness a plethora of jaw-dropping gowns and suits at the Filmfare Awards 2019 red carpet.
Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2019
The 64th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2019, the most awaited award night of the year arrived and how! From watching your favourite stars perform to witnessing them grace the red carpet in their gorgeous outfits.
An award night where the creme de la creme of Bollywood enter with all their panache and glamour making heads turn at the red carpet. The leading ladies never fail to put their stylish foot forward.
This 64th Filmfare Awards 2019 some of them marked this night with their best outfits while some of them limped to the finish line.
Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy clearly deserved the award for the best-dressed ladies. Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Poonam Pandey, Diana Penty many more did not make it to the best-dressed list at all.
Scroll down to witness a plethora of jaw-dropping gowns and outfits at the Filmfare red carpet.
Worst Dressed
Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
