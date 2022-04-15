Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: 8 Things That Stood Out In Alia’s Wedding Look

The much-awaited Bollywood couple wedding of the year is done, and we can’t get over the beautiful pictures of the bride and groom – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Looking adorable in ivory laden with gold detailing, the Sabyasachi bridal sari adorned by Alia Bhatt definitely took everyone by surprise. While many expected to see her take the red lehenga route, Alia ivory sari was a breath of fresh air and a perfect mood board for new age brides-to-be.

From custom made kalires featuring cloud, birds and stars to the famous infinity/Ranbir’s favourite number 8 symbol on her wedding ensemble, there were many intricate and heart-warming details that stood out in Alia’s wedding ceremony look. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, here’s a look at the 8 things that were handcrafted with love.

Love You Till Infinity

The infinity symbol or 8, which is Ranbir’s favourite number, was creatively featured on Alia’s outfit. We spotted the symbol/8 on her sari blouse merged artistically with the gold tilla work. The symbol is also evident in her mangalsutra just above the diamond pendant. If you look closely in one of her images, you will be able to see the infinity/8 sign in the kalire as well.

Crowning Glory

While most brides prefer to keep their hair tied into a bun, Alia let her hair loose. The soft waves complemented her bridal look. The matha patti which Alia chose looked similar to bejewelled headband giving us full royalty vibes. The Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls. Alia’s hair was done by Flavien Heldt.

The Minimal Mehendi

While we wait for Alia’s mehendi function images, where she has worn an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, it’s currently her mehendi design that’s caught everyone’s attention. Alia mehendi designs were simple and she only applied it only on the front and back of her palm. The design looked inspired from floral motifs.

Handcrafted with Love

The silver kalires worn by Alia were customised and featured intricate and creative details such as clouds, infinity symbol, stars, and birds. We love how she added a personal touch to this traditional accessory. Thus, inspiring new-age brides to think out of the box.

The Butterfly Effect

Summer weddings are all about pastel colours and floral motifs and prints. Adding one more motif to the list, is Alia Bhatt’s sari which featured a butterfly motif. The sari looked like an enchanted garden with flowers and butterflies living in harmony.

The No Makeup Look

Alia looked radiant in the minimal makeup done by ace makeup artist Puneet B Saini. From the kajal to her nude lip colour, we love how Saini kept her look natural and fresh.

Veil Done!

The stunning embroidered handwoven tissue veil adorned by Alia complemented her sari and overall wedding look.

Forever Etched

According to an image posted by Diet Sabya, Alia got the wedding date, embroidered on the wedding outfit. The thread work design which looked handwritten read: The fourteenth of April 2022 and was surrounded by intricate gold embroidery and sequins.

