Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Baraatis Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor arrive in style

The baraatis are here and are all decked in their finest couture! From stunning saris, kurtas to exquisite lehenga sets in shades of pink and gold, the wedding looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s close family and friends was a stylish affair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has opted for a Manish Malhotra gorgeous and graceful Khaab ensemble, featuring an intricate handcrafted Kashmiri lehenga set highlighted in three-tone sequins and paired with a dreamy drape picked a gorgeous blush pink classic zari organza sari for the wedding. Manish took to Instagram and commented on Kareena’s look. He wrote: The very beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in a classic real zari Embroidered timeless organza saree #khaab #summercouture2022 #collection #kareenakapoorkhan @manishmalhotraworld. (sic).” Complementing Kareena in a matching hue of pink was Saif Ali Khan who looked dapper in an ivory Bandhgala suit paired with a light pink kurta.

Karan Johar too was seen arriving in a pink kurta set featuring mirror and thread work at the venue. Another shade that won hearts was the shade of gold visible in many of the looks sported by the friends and family. One of the iconic styles in gold was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Describing the luminous ensemble, the designer duo took to Instagram and wrote: Sister of the Groom! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial is an absolute vision in this mandala skirt exclusively hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work. A concept crystal and tassel blouse with a cape stole completes the exquisite ensemble. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (sic).”

The designer duo also dressed the mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor in a colourful ensemble for the wedding. The multi-coloured lehenga set with intricate handiwork in multicolours celebrated Neetu’s personality to the T.

Jewellery adorned by the celebrities attending the wedding ranged from maang tikkas to chokers set in precious stones. Complementing each outfit worn by the celebrities, the jewellery did add the glamour quotient to the starry affair. We totally loved the headband inspired mathapati worn by Karisma Kapoor and the slick maang tika worn by Kareena.

Also seen arriving at the venue in stylish Indian ensembles were Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karisma Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Ketan Desai, Akansha Ranjan, Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan to name a few.

