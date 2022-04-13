Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Dazzle in Manish Malhotra Ensembles

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities have kicked off on a starry note! The groom squad including the Kapoor sisters Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with best friend Ayan Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar were seen arriving at the venue looking radiant and ready to soak in the wedding fervour.

With sequins and floral motifs taking centre stage in their attires, the bride and groom’s squad looks for the day were a bouquet of surprises.

Looking radiant and glamorous in Manish Malhotra ensembles were Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked gorgeous in an ivory Kashmiri lehenga with a custom made blouse from the designer’s latest Khaab collection. Adding a dash of sunshine to his personality, was the yellow kurta set with threadwork and mirror work worn by filmmaker Karan Johar. We also spotted Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looking stunning in Manish’s signature sequin sari.

Actor Karishma Kapoor who arrived along with Kareena for the function, was seen wearing a Punit Balana Anarkali Suit with gota embroidery and was teamed with Maroli work jaal dupatta paired with a churidaar. The stunning anarkali was made from chanderi silk and the embroidered dupatta was made from organza silk.

Keeping the hair and makeup minimal, the Kapoor sisters were seen sporting a simple yet festive day look. While Karishma tied her hair into a simple bun and completed her look with jhumkas and a maang tika, Kareena chose to leave her hair loose and styled it with a thin braid with a bead detailing.

Also seen adorning floral motifs in their attires were Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain among others. While the friends and family members are all decked up in their finest, we can’t wait to see what the bride and groom will be donning on their big day.

