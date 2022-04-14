Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Sabyasachi Celebrates the Couple’s Love in Ivory and Gold Ensembles

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally married, and the couple’s dreamy wedding pictures are simply beautiful. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram, after the intimate ceremony hosted amidst close family and friends and wrote a heartfelt message.

It read: Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic).”

Alia skipped the conventional red bridal trousseau and picked an ivory ensemble with gold embroidery. The intricate detailing of butterfly and floral motifs on the outfit complemented Alia demure personality. Sealing the wedding with a kiss, Ranbir wore a matching colour sherwani and teamed it with pastel safaa with bejewelled kilanji. The highlight of this dreamy look was Alia’s kalire design which featured clouds, birds, stars etc and the headband matha pati which sat beautifully on her hair making it look like a perfect crown fit for a queen.

For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand woven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Complementing his gorgeous bride, Ranbir Kapoor wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featured uncut diamonds, emeralds, and pearls. Ranbir completed the look with a multistrand pearl necklace. Styled by Ami Patel, the hair and makeup was done by Flavien Heldt and Puneet B Saini respectively.

As soon as Alia posted the wedding images, the couple were blessed with congratulatory messages from their near and dear ones including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Karan Johar wrote a special message for his ‘son-in-law’ Ranbir on Instagram. He wrote: It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law😂❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ (sic).”

The ensemble, the jewellery and the overall vibe of this celebrity wedding, set the perfect mood board for summer weddings.

