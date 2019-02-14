Alia Bhatt Shows How to Make Heads Turn With These Trendy Valentine's Day Outfits

It's Valentine's Day! If you are in a dilemma choosing between your favorite LBD or the red outfit because of obvious reasons. We suggest ditch the cliché trends because Alia Bhatt is here to help you out this V Day.Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking this Valentine's Day.From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.So take a cue from the Gully girl's outfits if you are confused over what to wear for your brunch, lunch, coffee or dinner date.A bardot neckline, tiered dress or pantsuit offsets the valentine mood for that special brunch date. Accessorise the outfit with a dainty golden pair of earrings and a chic neck piece. Style the outfit with a pair of wedges, a clutch or sling bag.For a brunch or lunch date, team a romantic dress with a pair of pencil heels for a touch of glamour, or flat sandals for a casual vibe. Versatility is the name of the game.Opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Pair the dress with white flats or sneakers and a long chain for a crisp, V-Day feel.A great little black dress is always a good idea. Wear a classic black shift dress from the office straight to a dinner date. Lace ruffles and flutters and embellished neckline add to the chic look. Accessorise with a pair of chic earrings, a shiny clutch and stilettos and your good to go.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.