English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Shows How to Make Heads Turn With These Trendy Valentine's Day Outfits
During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia Bhatt served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking this Valentine's Day.
Alia Bhatt Image: @stylebyami/Instagram
Loading...
It's Valentine's Day! If you are in a dilemma choosing between your favorite LBD or the red outfit because of obvious reasons. We suggest ditch the cliché trends because Alia Bhatt is here to help you out this V Day.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.
During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking this Valentine's Day.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.
So take a cue from the Gully girl's outfits if you are confused over what to wear for your brunch, lunch, coffee or dinner date.
Brunch date look
A bardot neckline, tiered dress or pantsuit offsets the valentine mood for that special brunch date. Accessorise the outfit with a dainty golden pair of earrings and a chic neck piece. Style the outfit with a pair of wedges, a clutch or sling bag.
Lunch date look
For a brunch or lunch date, team a romantic dress with a pair of pencil heels for a touch of glamour, or flat sandals for a casual vibe. Versatility is the name of the game.
Coffee date look
Opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Pair the dress with white flats or sneakers and a long chain for a crisp, V-Day feel.
Dinner date look
A great little black dress is always a good idea. Wear a classic black shift dress from the office straight to a dinner date. Lace ruffles and flutters and embellished neckline add to the chic look. Accessorise with a pair of chic earrings, a shiny clutch and stilettos and your good to go.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.
During her Gully Boy promotions, Alia served several unusual looks like a pro which are worth bookmarking this Valentine's Day.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress knows how to shine bright like a diamond, literally.
So take a cue from the Gully girl's outfits if you are confused over what to wear for your brunch, lunch, coffee or dinner date.
Brunch date look
A bardot neckline, tiered dress or pantsuit offsets the valentine mood for that special brunch date. Accessorise the outfit with a dainty golden pair of earrings and a chic neck piece. Style the outfit with a pair of wedges, a clutch or sling bag.
Lunch date look
For a brunch or lunch date, team a romantic dress with a pair of pencil heels for a touch of glamour, or flat sandals for a casual vibe. Versatility is the name of the game.
Coffee date look
Opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Pair the dress with white flats or sneakers and a long chain for a crisp, V-Day feel.
Dinner date look
A great little black dress is always a good idea. Wear a classic black shift dress from the office straight to a dinner date. Lace ruffles and flutters and embellished neckline add to the chic look. Accessorise with a pair of chic earrings, a shiny clutch and stilettos and your good to go.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Live: Price, Features and More - As it Happened
- Remember the 'Viral' PUBG Couple? This is How the Game Saved Their Marriage
- Amitabh Bachchan Cracks a Children's Day Joke on Valentine's Day and Twitter Can't Keep Calm
- Tanushree Dutta on Speaking at Harvard: I'm Quite Excited, I Hope I Hold Up Well
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results