English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha are Obsessed with This Beauty Trend
Glittery lids, virgin brows and light bronzing will rule this year's makeup trends. Smokey eyes and winged liners will continue to be in, too.
Glittery lids, virgin brows and light bronzing will rule this year's makeup trends. Smokey eyes and winged liners will continue to be in, too.
Glittery lids, virgin brows and bronzer are in this year and Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha clearly love it.
With the steps below, you can get their ravishing eye makeup.
* Glitter means instant glam-up. However, you don't need to swim in it. A little is perfect. Take a very tiny amount of gold or silver and lightly dust it on the inner corner of your eyes. A hint of glitter peeping from the inner corner of your eyelids is perfect to lend that unmistakable spark to your look. In case you want to get into the diva mood, cover your lids with chunky gold glitter.
* Instead of applying an overall eyeshadow, go for fading traces of colour on both upper and lower lids. Use different but complementing colours for upper and lower lids. Finish off with a liner and mascara and you are done.
* It's time to ‘unfollow' the perfectly shaped eyebrows and follow real and raw brows. While tweezers are kept aside, the eyebrows are groomed with the help of an eyebrow brush. If the idea of bushy brows is too daunting for you, then you can shape your brows in a natural arch, instead of a total clean up.
* While bronzer makes its way back, heavy contouring is shown the exit door. Skip framing the face to perfection. Instead, take a large fluffy brush, and put the bronzer along the temple, cheekbones and jawline. And you are done. Keep the skin clean and luminous with a high-definition foundation.
Make-up expert Aashmeen Munjaal, of Star Salon and Academy, also has a few suggestions:
* Last year was the year of the hot red shade. This year will be all about subtle and dark tones of brown matte and gloss. Be it eyes, lips or highlighting cheeks, brown would be seen everywhere. Even hair colour in brown would be more viral.
* This year, again, the winged eyeliner will be in trend.
* Smokey eyes are gorgeous as ever, but can be too bold for some. As bridal make-up moves into its understated glam phase, it is time to welcome the blurred eyeliner. With the flexibility of playing with colours and intensity that this smudged look allows, it manages to complement just about every age and style and is perfect for a bridal glam look.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With the steps below, you can get their ravishing eye makeup.
* Glitter means instant glam-up. However, you don't need to swim in it. A little is perfect. Take a very tiny amount of gold or silver and lightly dust it on the inner corner of your eyes. A hint of glitter peeping from the inner corner of your eyelids is perfect to lend that unmistakable spark to your look. In case you want to get into the diva mood, cover your lids with chunky gold glitter.
* Instead of applying an overall eyeshadow, go for fading traces of colour on both upper and lower lids. Use different but complementing colours for upper and lower lids. Finish off with a liner and mascara and you are done.
* It's time to ‘unfollow' the perfectly shaped eyebrows and follow real and raw brows. While tweezers are kept aside, the eyebrows are groomed with the help of an eyebrow brush. If the idea of bushy brows is too daunting for you, then you can shape your brows in a natural arch, instead of a total clean up.
* While bronzer makes its way back, heavy contouring is shown the exit door. Skip framing the face to perfection. Instead, take a large fluffy brush, and put the bronzer along the temple, cheekbones and jawline. And you are done. Keep the skin clean and luminous with a high-definition foundation.
Make-up expert Aashmeen Munjaal, of Star Salon and Academy, also has a few suggestions:
* Last year was the year of the hot red shade. This year will be all about subtle and dark tones of brown matte and gloss. Be it eyes, lips or highlighting cheeks, brown would be seen everywhere. Even hair colour in brown would be more viral.
* This year, again, the winged eyeliner will be in trend.
* Smokey eyes are gorgeous as ever, but can be too bold for some. As bridal make-up moves into its understated glam phase, it is time to welcome the blurred eyeliner. With the flexibility of playing with colours and intensity that this smudged look allows, it manages to complement just about every age and style and is perfect for a bridal glam look.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire at the Music Launch of Gully Boy
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Win the Republic Day Box Office Battle?
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results