This Valentine's Day Find Out Which Bollywood Fashionista's Red Lipstick Are You

This Valentine's Day take cues from Bollywood fashionistas on how to ace that flawless and bold red lip shade and scroll down to find out which red lipstick suits you the best.

News18.com

February 13, 2019
Give a woman the right lipstick and she can conquer the world. Well, the obsession with red lipsticks never goes out of style because a red lipstick is more than just a lip shade, it's a feeling. We have learnt that from the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Red lipstick is the ultimate fix to all your problems in life. Happy? Wear your favorite red lip shade; Sad? Uplift your mood up with a red lipstick; Dull outfit? Make it dressy with a red lip colour and when in love, you know the trick.

Be it matte, high-glossy or even blend two shades of red together, you can never run out of red lip shades to experiment with.

We already know how red is the color of love and with Valentine's Day is just a day away it's the right time to pull out your red lip shades to add that classic element to your already dressy look.

This Valentine's Day take cues from the fashionistas like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and many more on how to ace that flawless and bold red lip shade so go ahead and find out for yourself, which red are you.


















