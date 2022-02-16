Berlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Dolce & Gabbana Gown

Alia Bhatt who is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival to garner the love of her fans for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, looked stunning in white gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the white strapless dress featured unique cutouts all over the silhouette. Ami took to instagram and posted a series of images of Alia and captioned it: Dolce and Gangubai (sic). The white dress was paired with a trench coat.

Alia took to instagram and posted a couple of images in the stunning outfit. She captioned the post, which read: Berlin baby.(sic). Alia was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

White being her favourite colour of choice during the film’s promotions back home, Alia Bhatt celebrated the hue at the film festival with elan. Her hairdo styled by Mike Desir featured the signature ‘Gangubai’ flower arrangement featuring fresh pastel roses.

Accentuating her chic look was the minimal and dewy makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini. We love how Saini highlighted the freckles on Alia’s face. Keeping it au natural!

Saris have played an integral part of Alia’s appearances during the film’s promotion in India. She has draped saris designed by Kshitij Jalori, Anavila, Raw Mango, Punit Balana and Devnaagri. Each sari draped by the actor featured prints and embroidery that upped her style quotient. The varied coloures roses enhanced her overall look.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be screened at the festival as part of the Berlinale Special Gala, which is a segment of the film festival dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema. This year, the organisers have decided to screen those films which were shot during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not get a theatrical release so far.

The Berlinale brings the big stars of international cinema to Berlin and discovers new talents. It accompanies filmmakers of all disciplines on their paths into the spotlight and supports careers, projects, dreams and visions.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai will be released on February 25 in cinema halls. Based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

