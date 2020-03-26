Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood's Bookworms Show the Perfect Way to Self-Quarantine

Working out at home, doing the dishes, cleaning up the house or sorting out closets - our celebs have shown us the various ways in which they have been spending time in self-quarantine. There are bookworms among them too, who have been burying their noses into paperbacks and posting photos of them.

Alia Bhatt asked her fans to stay home and finish a book during this coronavirus outbreak. She can be seen reading a book with a chapter titled 'The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney'. Nitin Sawhney is a British Indian musician, producer and composer who is known to combine various influences with elements of jazz and electronica.

Anushka Sharma shared a black and white photo of herself lying in bed with a book. Her caption read, "Captions are highly over rated IMO. Then again, did you ask for my opinion. Nope ! Did I give it anyway ? Yup."

Sidharth Malhotra has also taken to some book reading in style. Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "It's time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let's read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too! I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel (sic)."

TV actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari too shared glimpses of their book reading sessions at home.

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna had shared a photo of her reading with her daughter Nitara.

