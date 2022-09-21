Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit: Here’s A Celebrity Fashion Roundup Of The Week

Everything actors wear these days, whether it is to the gym, the airport, festival bashes, or parties, has been well considered and soon goes on to become a trend. This week featured shirts, dresses, sarees and much more. With their fashion choices, Bollywood actors frequently set trends and always put their best foot forward in terms of attire. Hence, here are some of the Bollywood stars who looked the best during the week.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Since announcing her pregnancy, Alia has been dominating the pregnancy fashion game like a pro. The actor recently showed us how to pull off the iconic black-on-black style with a black satin oversized shirt and a pair of black trousers. Alia completed her outfit with a pair of golden hoops, neatly pulled-back hair, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and neutral lip colour.

Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit loves traditional outfits, and her Instagram handle stands proof for the same. In a recent photoshoot, the actor wore a pink saree that exuded elegance and grace. She wore a pink chiffon saree with zari border embellishments and elaborate yellow and white motifs. The border of the saree featured a lovely, pointed pattern that was elegantly embroidered with Resham and mirrorwork. She paired the saree with a blouse that consisted of geometric motifs in pink, black, and white.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Malaika Arora donned the Balenciaga high-low curved hem outfit as a dress. She complemented the look with black boots over striking white socks, and an embellished Chanel bag and kept her makeup natural.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday shared pictures from her vacation in Rome. In the pictures, the actor is seen donning a pretty strappy dress in white and pink. The actor completed the look with a pair of stylish slides, funky bracelets and a mini handbag. Ananya kept her makeup minimal and opted for a dewy fresh look with nude lips.

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor, who is vacationing in Dubai, shared a picture of her looking absolutely gorgeous. She is seen donning a white halter neck top along with a matching skirt. Shanaya completed her look with silver heels and a handbag.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here