Alia Bhatt to Uorfi Javed; A Look at the Best-Dressed Celebs of the Week

Bollywood celebrities never fail to blow us away with their on-screen antics. Apart from being praised for their movies, they are also known for pioneering cutting-edge fashion. Every time a celeb steps out, they make it a red carpet moment with their fashion statement. From wearing the latest trends to classic attire, B’Town celebs know how to nail it. This week, celebrities like Uorfi Javed, Ayushmann Khurrana and others wowed us with their incredible fashion looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan raised the temperature in this stunning red outfit. The actress donned a bold red top that consisted of a keyhole detail and paired it with matching flared trousers. She completed the look with a pair of metallic red stilettos, nude lips, and soft smokey eyes.

Uorfi Javed

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion sense, took the internet by storm after she wore a golden sari by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Uorfi was photographed wearing a hand-embroidered silk tulle sari with silver and gold crystals and sequins. She completed her look with a middle-parted sleek back hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes and glossy lips.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wowed fans in an all-black ensemble with a cropped jacket and high-waisted pants. The blouse featured half-length sleeves, unusual applique work, and a plunging neckline, while the pants had a high-rise waist, pleats, and flared silhouette. She completed her look with a middle-parted sleek bun, statement rings, earrings, black strappy heels, winged eyeliner and mauve lips.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana wore a black asymmetrical kurta with matching black pants. He paired it with a black sleeveless jacket with a bright, colourful design inspired by tribal art, from the shelves of Anamika Khanna.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned social media users in a white embroidered saree and styled it with a blouse that consisted of net details and embroidery work. The actress opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla never fails to impress the fashion police with her incredible looks. Natasha was seen wearing puffed white flowing pants, a matching puffer white jacket with dramatic sleeves, and red and black stripe detailing on her headgear.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked ravishing in an emerald green sharara set with a floral design. The actor accessorised her look with huge jhumkis and opted for a middle-parted hairdo and minimal makeup look that complemented her entire outfit.

