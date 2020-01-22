Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Turns Cook in New Vlog, Watch Here

Did Alia Bhatt impress you with her cooking skills? Watch her make food with helpers and cameras around in new Vlog on her YouTube channel.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Turns Cook in New Vlog, Watch Here
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt makes zucchini in a new video on her YouTube Channel.

Alia, who is a successful Bollywood actress, also owns a YouTube channel where she posts glimpses of her life and talks about fashion, travel, films, fitness, lifestyle and food. Named Alia Be, the channel has garnered more than 1.27 million subscribers.

About a month ago, the Raazi actress uploaded the first part of the series “In My Kitchen” on her YouTube channel, where she learned to prepare her favorite snacks and meals from her personal cook Dilip and house-help Carol. The video, which featured Alia taking lessons to make a beetroot salad and a chia pudding, grabbed more than 4 million views.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog', BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Comes to Rescue

The actress has now posted the second episode in the series, where she learns to make “South Indian-style zucchini sabzi” and talks about her love for food. Here’s the video:

The Kapoor and Sons actress took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the link of the video.

“I am donning my chef's hat again, guys. New video up on my @YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough. #AliaBe,” she wrote.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the life of the Marathi brothel owner Gangubai. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on September 11. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial, Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other two films-- RRR and Sadak 2-- also release later this year.

Read: Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram