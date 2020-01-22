Alia Bhatt Turns Cook in New Vlog, Watch Here
Did Alia Bhatt impress you with her cooking skills? Watch her make food with helpers and cameras around in new Vlog on her YouTube channel.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt makes zucchini in a new video on her YouTube Channel.
Alia, who is a successful Bollywood actress, also owns a YouTube channel where she posts glimpses of her life and talks about fashion, travel, films, fitness, lifestyle and food. Named Alia Be, the channel has garnered more than 1.27 million subscribers.
About a month ago, the Raazi actress uploaded the first part of the series “In My Kitchen” on her YouTube channel, where she learned to prepare her favorite snacks and meals from her personal cook Dilip and house-help Carol. The video, which featured Alia taking lessons to make a beetroot salad and a chia pudding, grabbed more than 4 million views.
Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog', BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Comes to Rescue
The actress has now posted the second episode in the series, where she learns to make “South Indian-style zucchini sabzi” and talks about her love for food. Here’s the video:
The Kapoor and Sons actress took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the link of the video.
“I am donning my chef's hat again, guys. New video up on my @YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough. #AliaBe,” she wrote.
I am donning my chef's hat again, guys👩🍳 New video up on my @YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough. #AliaBeClick to watch the full video --> https://t.co/RziSBqgEfD pic.twitter.com/tLLywjHp5U— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2020
On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the life of the Marathi brothel owner Gangubai. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on September 11. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial, Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other two films-- RRR and Sadak 2-- also release later this year.
Read: Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan-Bound Etihad Airbus A320 Plane Collides with Wild Boar on Runway in Islamabad
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Amazon is Now Selling Pro and Anti-CAA T-Shirts With a Not-So-Subtle Message
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1