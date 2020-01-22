Alia Bhatt Turns Cook in New Vlog, Watch Here

Alia Bhatt makes zucchini in a new video on her YouTube Channel.

Alia, who is a successful Bollywood actress, also owns a YouTube channel where she posts glimpses of her life and talks about fashion, travel, films, fitness, lifestyle and food. Named Alia Be, the channel has garnered more than 1.27 million subscribers.

About a month ago, the Raazi actress uploaded the first part of the series “In My Kitchen” on her YouTube channel, where she learned to prepare her favorite snacks and meals from her personal cook Dilip and house-help Carol. The video, which featured Alia taking lessons to make a beetroot salad and a chia pudding, grabbed more than 4 million views.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt Over African Safari 'vlog', BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Comes to Rescue

The actress has now posted the second episode in the series, where she learns to make “South Indian-style zucchini sabzi” and talks about her love for food. Here’s the video:

The Kapoor and Sons actress took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the link of the video.

“I am donning my chef's hat again, guys. New video up on my @YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough. #AliaBe,” she wrote.

I am donning my chef's hat again, guys👩‍🍳 New video up on my @YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough. #AliaBeClick to watch the full video --> https://t.co/RziSBqgEfD pic.twitter.com/tLLywjHp5U — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2020

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on the life of the Marathi brothel owner Gangubai. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on September 11. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial, Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other two films-- RRR and Sadak 2-- also release later this year.

Read: Alia Bhatt Was Not in Her 'Regular Bubbly Spirit' When Clicked by Paparazzi, Here's Why

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.