Alia Bhatt Turns Heads in a Ravishing Gown at a Recent Event; See Pics
Alia Bhatt looked nothing less than a diva in the ravishing Nedret Spring Summer 2018 gown. Take a look.
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently turned 25, has been on a sartorial roll ever since she stepped foot in the industry, making her presence felt with her acting skills and trendy sense of style.
Alia has been not just a role model for budding actresses but also an inspiration for several fashion enthusiasts across the country.
Recently, at the inaugural edition of GQ India's style awards held in Mumbai, Alia turned heads with her minimalistic style statement.
Alia looked charming, sexy and charismatic in a pale pink Nedret Spring Summer 2018 gown. The stunning gown in chiffon featured a plunging neckline and a risque thigh-high slit coupled with a tie waist detail. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia rounded off her look with nude makeup, a mid-height neat bun, high heels and petite ear studs.
Take a look.
Alia looked nothing less than a diva in the ravishing gown. What do you think of Alia's look? Tell us in the comments section below.
