LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur Look Regal in Red for Kalank's Event

The star cast of Kalank, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor oozed glamour and looked royal in their all-red outfits for the promotion of the movie

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur Look Regal in Red for Kalank's Event
The star cast of Kalank, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor oozed glamour and looked royal in their all-red outfits for the promotion of the movie
Loading...
As the trailer of Karan Johar's much-awaited film Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is out and the entire star cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

The trailer shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery. Just like the movie, the entire cast is making regal entry everywhere they go in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits.



This time team Kalank arrived for promotions on a reality show and we ought to admit each one was dressed to kill in red. Alia, Sonakshi, Varun and Aditya set some royal fashion goals in their outfits.

Alia flaunted a maroon number from Sabyasachi's latest collection Kashgaar Bazaaar, which featured a Bandhini lehenga skirt and off a shoulder top along with a quintessential Sabyasachi belt. Sonakshi was seen in a plain red ruffled saree designed by Arpita Mehta.





The boys were equally slaying the traditional their traditional outfit. Varun Dhawan looked suave in the red-on-red ensemble. He threw together a red waistcoat over a red silk kurta and a black dhoti to go along with. Aditya Roy Kapur also looked dapper in a maroon bandhgala and a pair of black trousers by the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil .





Scroll down to see team Kalank letting their hair down during the promotion:





| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram