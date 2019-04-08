Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur Look Regal in Red for Kalank's Event

As the trailer of Karan Johar's much-awaited film Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is out and the entire star cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.The trailer shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery. Just like the movie, the entire cast is making regal entry everywhere they go in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits.This time team Kalank arrived for promotions on a reality show and we ought to admit each one was dressed to kill in red. Alia, Sonakshi, Varun and Aditya set some royal fashion goals in their outfits.Alia flaunted a maroon number from Sabyasachi's latest collection Kashgaar Bazaaar, which featured a Bandhini lehenga skirt and off a shoulder top along with a quintessential Sabyasachi belt. Sonakshi was seen in a plain red ruffled saree designed by Arpita Mehta.The boys were equally slaying the traditional their traditional outfit. Varun Dhawan looked suave in the red-on-red ensemble. He threw together a red waistcoat over a red silk kurta and a black dhoti to go along with. Aditya Roy Kapur also looked dapper in a maroon bandhgala and a pair of black trousers by the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil .Scroll down to see team Kalank letting their hair down during the promotion: