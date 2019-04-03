LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Alia Bhatt's Latest Photoshoot in Six-yard Metal Sari is Futuristic Fashion Goals

Alia Bhatt turns cover girl for the digital anniversary issue of the Grazia India Magazine and she looks straight out of the future in her gorgeous outfits. Scroll down to witness Alia's jaw-dropping pictures from the shoot.

Updated:April 3, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Alia Bhatt, the powerhouse performer, is the little Miss Sunshine of Bollywood who never ceases to impress her fans or critics. The actor's affable charm and style statement make her different from the lot, making her the ultimate millennial style icon.

Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.



This time Alia featured as the cover star for the Grazia India Magazine's 11th anniversary issue, and the pictures are straight out of the future. As she dons a Metal sari, a shimmery and a structured outfit, her looks seem like the perfect blend between couture and futuristic fashion.

Alia is seen donning four outfits and stuns in each one of them. But the outfit that stood out among the others was her six-yard of sculpted metal sari and blouse, designed by Rimzim Dadu.



In the next three outfits, Alia flaunts a Metallic plissé dress with a wide belt designed by Amit Aggarwal, a structured satin blouse by Gaurav Gupta teamed with a pair of tailored organza shorts by Gauri & Nainika and then lastly a draped leather dress from the global fashion house, Gucci.








The already sparkling outfits did enough talking but she decided to add a dash of bling like a gold and diamond ring by the Jewellery line Raniwala 1881. Her tresses were taken care of by the celebrity stylist Gabriel Georgiou, who gave her three experimental hairdos which complemented the outfit very well.

On the makeup front, Puneet B Saini enhanced Alia's look with the no-makeup matte look along with a stroke of eyeliner and oodles of mascara.





| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
