Alia Bhatt's Major Fitness Achievement at the Gym is Inspiring to the Core; See Video

Alia Bhatt is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile and talented actresses of this generation. The actress with her good script sense and acting range, always makes sure she delivers and wins the audience's hearts. Not only does she act well, but she also works hard to look the part.

Videos of the actress sweating it out for her parts in the gym often emerge on social media. A new video of Alia achieving a major fitness milestone recently surfaced, and we cannot be more proud of her. In a video posted by Sohfit Official on Instagram, Alia can be seen lifting 70 kgs in a deadlift work out routine. The caption in the video said that when Alia started lifting weights less than 9 months ago, she could lift only 20lbs. The caption also said that we must give the star the credit she deserves as she has been working hard to better herself.

Check out the video below:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dikshit, and Sanjay Dutt. Despite such a big star-cast, the film failed to resonate with the audience and tanked at the Box Office.

She is currently shooting father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Both these films are slated for a 2020 release.

