Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions

Alia Bhatt is on her promotional rounds for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and she is bringing on the bling along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
Image: Style By Ami Patel
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.

Lately, Alia is on her promotional rounds for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and it seems she is bringing on the bling along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.



From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress wants to shine bright like a diamond, literally.

Styled by Ami Patel, in a Flor et.al metallic Ombré blouse and trousers, the actress looked super comfortable and effortlessly stylish.



On the make-up front, Puneet B Saini, gave Alia her all time favourite no-makeup look which enhanced her already flawless skin even more. Priyanka Borkar, Alia's hairstylist, kept her hair simple and gave her a basic blow dry-look.



Often fond of rings and accessories, this time Alia ditched bling and let her metallic outfit do the talking.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
