English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
Alia Bhatt is on her promotional rounds for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and she is bringing on the bling along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.
Image: Style By Ami Patel
Loading...
Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt has started to experiment with her sartorial choices and picks looks unlike any we have seen her in before.
Lately, Alia is on her promotional rounds for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and it seems she is bringing on the bling along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress wants to shine bright like a diamond, literally.
Styled by Ami Patel, in a Flor et.al metallic Ombré blouse and trousers, the actress looked super comfortable and effortlessly stylish.
On the make-up front, Puneet B Saini, gave Alia her all time favourite no-makeup look which enhanced her already flawless skin even more. Priyanka Borkar, Alia's hairstylist, kept her hair simple and gave her a basic blow dry-look.
Often fond of rings and accessories, this time Alia ditched bling and let her metallic outfit do the talking.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Lately, Alia is on her promotional rounds for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and it seems she is bringing on the bling along with her co-star Ranveer Singh.
From her heavily sequinned cropped-jacket by Fyodor Golan to her unforgettable Giuseppe Di Morabito's green sequinned skirt, the actress wants to shine bright like a diamond, literally.
Styled by Ami Patel, in a Flor et.al metallic Ombré blouse and trousers, the actress looked super comfortable and effortlessly stylish.
On the make-up front, Puneet B Saini, gave Alia her all time favourite no-makeup look which enhanced her already flawless skin even more. Priyanka Borkar, Alia's hairstylist, kept her hair simple and gave her a basic blow dry-look.
Often fond of rings and accessories, this time Alia ditched bling and let her metallic outfit do the talking.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results