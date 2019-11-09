Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt's Neon Bikini Shoot Draws Comparison with Sameera Reddy's

Sameera Reddy had appeared in a neon outfit for a photoshoot flaunting her baby bump. Now, Alia Bhatt has done a similar photoshoot.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures of her underwater photoshoot on social media, and since then many netizens feel the pictures bear an uncanny similarity with Sameera Reddy's underwater maternity shoot, which she did in July before giving birth to her second child.

In her photoshoot, Sameera had flaunted her baby bump in two sets of bikinis -- one hot pink and the other neon green -- all underwater at a hotel's swimming pool. Sameera was lauded for breaking stereotypes and myths around pregnancy.

Alia's photoshoot is for a magazine, and the actress can be seen posing underwater in hot pink and neon green outfits, and many netizens can't get over the likeness between the two shoots.

Reacting to the comparisons, Sameera said: "It's silly to draw comparisons between me and Alia. It's was not easy for me shooting nine months pregnant and that too underwater. It was a challenging project for and I take this news as a compliment because I think Alia really pulled it off in style."

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their daughter Nyra in July. She got married to businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to her firstborn, Hans in 2015.

