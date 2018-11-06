GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
1-min read

Alia Bhatt’s Vogue Photoshoot is Here and it’s Beautiful

From mini leather skirt to a high slit velvet dress and from a Bralette to a metallic neck plunging dress, Alia braces looks like a stunner from head to toe in the Vogue November 2018 issue.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Vogue Photo Shoot November Issue Image: Vogue
Alia Bhatt is much more than just a star kid and brings versatility in every role she takes up.

Often associated with the words — adorable, cute and the girl next door — Alia Bhatt is all set to prove everybody wrong with her new bold photo shoot.

Vogue is here with its November issue setting 'Gold standards' with Alia Bhatt's photo shoot.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia has shed her 'cute' image for a bold and sexy new avatar and we are sure you can't help but look at Alia twice in these pictures.

From mini leather skirt to a high slit velvet dress and from a Bralette to a metallic neck plunging dress, Alia braces looks like a stunner from head to toe.

Alia was definitely in the right hands for the Vogue photoshoot. She is styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, her hair is done by Priyanka Borkar, make-up by Puneet B Saini and the man behind the camera is Bikramjit Bose.

Apart from shoots, Alia Bhatt has a lot on her plate with films like Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Kalank and Takht in her kitty.

Vogue decided to give us a sneak peek into their November 2018 Issue and released a couple of pictures and we think Alia looks nothing less than a diva.













| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
