Alia Bhatt's Yoga Trainer Highlights Benefits Of Hip-Opening Yoga Poses

Hip injuries can cost an athlete their entire career, moreover, the injuries of this ball-and-socket joint tend to be common. Tightness in the hips generally occurs due to spending hours in chairs, cars, or beds. When no time is given to hip-opening positions like a deep squat or butterfly pose, it can create long-term damages like lower back pain and spinal misalignment.

Hence, hip opening poses are considered a crucial part of performing a balanced yoga practice. While attaining hip-opening yoga poses can be tough for beginners, it doesn’t only provide physical well-being but also encourages stress and emotional release.

A professional yoga practitioner, Anshuka Parwani, known for training famous Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, recently shared a few simple yoga movements as she highlighted the benefits of hip-openers.

What are hip-openers?

In simple terms, a hip-opening pose stretches the muscles of the hip joint and the pelvis. This includes the hamstrings, inner thighs, the groin area, abdomen, and buttocks. Tightness in these muscles occur often from sitting at a desk all day, however, stretching and strengthening these muscles improves the body’s mobility. While most hip opening postures are practised low to the floor, they can also be performed by lying down, sitting, and even standing.

According to Anshuka Parwani, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to stiff or tight hips. She said, “A sedentary lifestyle and sitting for long hours without moving about can lead to stiff or tight hips. Hip mobility is very important as it helps to make your body’s overall movement easier and also prevents injuries to the lower back, hip, and knees.”

In the clip shared by Parwani, she can be seen performing simple hip-opening exercises including butterfly, sitting leg twists, and more. The practitioner called the poses “some hip mobility movements that will help strengthen your hip muscles and improve overall body flexibility and posture.”

What are the benefits of hip openers?

In the caption of the video, Parwani also highlighted four benefits of performing hip-openers:

Improved circulation

Reduced risk of injury

Improved posture and balance

Increased flexibility and range of motion in hips, legs, and back

