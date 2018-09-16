English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alila Fort Bishangarh is One of World's Greatest Places of 2018
Alila Fort Bishangarh made it to an elite list as diverse as the world it reflects, with entries spanning six continents and 48 countries.
Alila Fort Bishangarh Image: ANI
New Delhi: Alila Fort Bishangarh has been named in TIME Magazine's list of 100 Greatest Places of 2018, released recently.
Out of the 45 hotels listed under 'To Stay' category, Alila Fort Bishangarh is one out of two Indian resort listed.
Only over a year old, Alila Fort Bishangarh has made it to an elite list as diverse as the world it reflects, with entries spanning six continents and 48 countries.
TIME magazine, which has other globally acclaimed list like the 100 Most Influential People, Best Inventions, Person of the Year, Next Generation Leaders, created the 100 Greatest Places list by soliciting nominations across a variety of categories-including museums, parks, restaurants and hotels-from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, as well as dozens of industry experts.
TIME Magazine evaluated each one based on several key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.
"It is extremely overwhelming to be listed as one of World's Greatest Places of 2018. We are still in our infant stage of operations and are taking gradual strides, but the consistent leaps of achievements are testament to the unmatched commitment of the Alila Fort Bishangarh family working relentlessly round the clock towards creating the greatest experiences for our guests," said GM Alila Fort Bishangarh, Binny Sebastian.
"We are humbled by this recognition and would like to thank the editorial team of TIME Magazine and the panel of experts for this honor. This is a great motivation for the entire Alila Fort Bishangarh team to strive towards making our patrons feel more special with an experience of a lifetime," added Sebastian.
