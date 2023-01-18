All About Bharat Biotech’s Nasal COVID Vaccine For Adults

Bharat Biotech’s INCOVACC is a nasal COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be ready for circulation to the public as a booster dose in India. This type of vaccine is unique as it is directly sprayed into the nose, eliminating the need for injections. It is designed to protect the mucosal linings of the nasal airways, where the virus first enters the body, and to block the infection and transmission of the virus in both upper and lower respiratory tracts. The vaccine is recommended as the first booster shot and will be administered twice with a gap of 28 days to adults over 18 who have completed two doses of Covaxin or Covishield but have not taken the booster shot. Side effects are generally mild and may include headache, fever or runny nose. It is not recommended for individuals who are allergic to any of its components or have had severe allergic reactions in the past. The vaccine is available at hospitals and will be circulated among people from the fourth week of January. You can book your appointment early.

How does it work?

Nasal vaccines have the potential to be more effective at preventing infections because they target the mucosal linings of the nasal airways, which is the point of entry for the coronavirus. By protecting these linings, the vaccine can block the infection and transmission of the virus in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts. INCOVACC is recommended as the first booster shot. The vaccine will be administered to people twice with a gap of 28 days.

Who can take the Nasal vaccine?

Adults over the age of 18 years who have completed the 2 doses of Covaxin or Covishield but have not taken the booster shot are eligible to receive the nasal vaccine.

Side effects of Nasal vaccines

There are very few or mild side effects of Nasal vaccines, which may include headache, fever or runny nose. It is not recommended for those who are allergic to any of its components or had a severe allergic reaction in the past.

In view of the rising cases of COVID, the Indian government has approved vaccination of Nasal vaccines. It is available on CoWin and has been priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for the government of India.

