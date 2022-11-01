All About Lakshadweep's Minicoy Thundi And Kadmat Beaches Which Got Blue Flag Eco Tag

The globally recognised and prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ eco-label has been awarded to two new Indian beaches from Lakshadweep – Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach. Both beaches have staff dedicated to cleanliness and maintenance as well as for the safety and security of swimmers. They comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE). With these additions, India now has 12 beaches certified under the Blue Flag certification, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world.

The other 10 beaches are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu, and Eden in Puducherry.

Minicoy Thundi Beach

Located on the second largest and southernmost island of Lakshadweep, Minicoy Thundi is a large, pristine lagoon on the western side, measuring about 6 kilometres across the two entrances. Lined with white sand and considered one of the most picturesque beaches in Lakshadweep, the island is 11 kilometres long. Its famous lighthouse is one of the oldest in India and was constructed in 1885.

The beaches have bathing huts and changing rooms. Apart from walking and swimming, pedal boating, kayaking and sailing are some activities on the beach. There are also ample tourist accommodations to make your stay comfortable.

Kadmat Beach

The long and narrow island is only 0.57 kilometres wide at the broadest point and 11 kilometres long. Located between Amini Island in the south and Chetlat Island in the north. Its beautiful shallow lagoon on the west is ideal for water sports, including kayaks, pedal boats, sailing yachts, skiing boats and glass-bottomed boats. The best attractions are the long sandy beaches known for sunbathing. The scuba diving centre is also a popular attraction for water-sport enthusiasts.

