Deepika Padukone Grooves in Sabyasachi Boho-bridal Lehenga at Ritika Bhavnani's DJ Bash

Newlyweds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are taking the Internet by a storm. After a picturesque wedding in Italy's Lake Como and a grand reception in Bengaluru, the couple is all set to host multiple receptions in Mumbai.But before they hit off their Mumbai receptions, Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a bash for the newlyweds on Saturday.While the two danced like there is no tomorrow, we couldn't help but take a close look at Deepika's outfit.Deepika is at it again. Time and again she proves to be the quintessential Sabyasachi bride. For the grand DJ bash, Deepika chose a bridal lehenga-choli with a gold-beige duppata. The lehenga was stunning but what stood out was her hairdo. Deepika completed her bridal look with a red rose hairband which set this look apart from the rest of the wedding ceremonies. Looked like a halo made of roses giving her a Bohemian bridal look.She teamed her outfit with a beautiful traditional neck piece.Seems like dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips are DeePee's go-to look as she yet again rocks it at the DJ bash.