English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Grooves in Sabyasachi Boho-bridal Lehenga at Ritika Bhavnani's DJ Bash
Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani threw a grand DJ bash and yet again Deepika Padukone proved that she is the ultimate Sabyasachi bride.
The Dramatic Lehenga by Sabyasachi Image: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram
Newlyweds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are taking the Internet by a storm. After a picturesque wedding in Italy's Lake Como and a grand reception in Bengaluru, the couple is all set to host multiple receptions in Mumbai.
But before they hit off their Mumbai receptions, Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a bash for the newlyweds on Saturday.
While the two danced like there is no tomorrow, we couldn't help but take a close look at Deepika's outfit.
Deepika is at it again. Time and again she proves to be the quintessential Sabyasachi bride. For the grand DJ bash, Deepika chose a bridal lehenga-choli with a gold-beige duppata. The lehenga was stunning but what stood out was her hairdo. Deepika completed her bridal look with a red rose hairband which set this look apart from the rest of the wedding ceremonies. Looked like a halo made of roses giving her a Bohemian bridal look.
She teamed her outfit with a beautiful traditional neck piece.
Seems like dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips are DeePee's go-to look as she yet again rocks it at the DJ bash.
But before they hit off their Mumbai receptions, Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a bash for the newlyweds on Saturday.
While the two danced like there is no tomorrow, we couldn't help but take a close look at Deepika's outfit.
Deepika is at it again. Time and again she proves to be the quintessential Sabyasachi bride. For the grand DJ bash, Deepika chose a bridal lehenga-choli with a gold-beige duppata. The lehenga was stunning but what stood out was her hairdo. Deepika completed her bridal look with a red rose hairband which set this look apart from the rest of the wedding ceremonies. Looked like a halo made of roses giving her a Bohemian bridal look.
She teamed her outfit with a beautiful traditional neck piece.
Seems like dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips are DeePee's go-to look as she yet again rocks it at the DJ bash.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Abhishek Chaubey on Son Chiriya, Portrayal of Women in Bollywood, #MeToo Movement
- Deepika Padukone Grooves in Sabyasachi Boho-bridal Lehenga at Ritika Bhavnani's DJ Bash
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More