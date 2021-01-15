All of the Long Weekends in 2021 with Trip Suggestions

exercisPeople across the globe had one wish for 2021, “please don’t be like 2020.” While the year doesn’t seem to be promising so far, there can still be reasons to feel happy. And what can make people happier than long weekends? Is there a better feeling than knowing the week will end on Thursday with a meagre 4-day work-week and you can chill or enjoy as you please for three (sometimes 4) whole days?

2021 is the year of long weekends with one guaranteed almost every month. Though we have already surpassed two such long weekends (January 1,2,3 and January 14,15,16). But there are a lot more to come.

Here is a list of all the upcoming long weekends this year along with suggestions so you get the most of the break!

January:

The next long weekend isn’t straightforward. January 23 and 24 are Saturday and Sunday respectively. January 26 (Tuesday) is off Republic day. So if you are brave enough to take the Monday (Jan 25) off, you can have four days of vacation!

February:

February 13 - Saturday and February 14 – Sunday. February 16 - Tuesday (Vasant Panchami). The similar gamble of January, if you take Monday (Feb 15) off, then you get four days to yourself!

You can visit the Surajkund Mela which will be held between February 1-15.

March:

This month is full of long weekends.

First, March 11 (Thursday) is Maha Shivratri, a national holiday. Followed by March 13 (Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday). If you take March 12 (Friday) off, you get a really long weekend.

Second, is straightforward without the need to apply for any extra leave. March 27 (Saturday) and 28 (Sunday) are followed by March 29 (Monday) which is Holi.

You can visit famous Holi celebrations like Barsane or Vrindavan.

April:

Another straightforward long weekend. April 2 (Friday) will be off for Good Friday followed by April 3 (Saturday) and 4 (Sunday).

You can visit Kashmir for Asia’s largest Tulip festival.

May:

Gamble and see if you can manage to snag a day off this month. May 13 (Thursday) is Eid ul-Fitr. If you take May 14 (Friday) off, you get May 13 to 16 for yourself.

You can go to Hadimba Temple, Manali, Himachal Pradesh for the famous Dhungri Mela.

June:

Insert a sad face emoji here because there no long weekends in June.

July:

July 10 (Saturday) and 11 (Sunday) are followed by July 12 (Monday) off on account of Rath Yatra

The second long weekend of the month is July 17 (Saturday)and July 18 (Sunday). July 20 (Tuesday) is off for Bakri Eid. If you take July 19 (Monday) off, you get 4 days.

Save the dates for Delhi’s Mango Tourism Festival at Delhi Haat.

August:

August 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday) then August 30 (Monday) is off for Janmashtami.

Book a ticket for anywhere in the Western Ghats (Lonavala, Goa) as the monsoon season is the best time to enjoy the greenery there.

September:

September 10 (Friday) is Ganesh Chaturthi followed by the usual weekend.

The season is suitable for a trip to Valley of Flowers in Dehra Dun.

October:

October 15 (Friday) is Dussehra followed by October 16 and 17 weekend.

Visit Kullu for the international folk festival, phool yatra, Kullu fair, and Naina Devi fair.

November:

November 19 (Friday) is Guru Nanak Jayanti followed by November 20 (Saturday) and 21 (Sunday).

This is the best time to visit the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat for their festival.

December:

If you take December 24 (Friday) off, December 25 (Saturday) and December 26 (Sunday) will give you a long weekend.

Ring in the Christmas at any of the phenomenal Churches in Goa.