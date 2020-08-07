Take the pledge to vote

Photos: All That Glitters is Gold in This 5-Star Hotel in Vietnam

A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs, basins and even toilets, all housed behind a massive golden exterior.

Updated:August 7, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Photos: All That Glitters is Gold in This 5-Star Hotel in Vietnam
A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs, basins and even toilets, all housed behind a massive golden exterior.

[caption id="attachment_2766273" align="alignnone" width="875"]A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766275" align="alignnone" width="875"]Staffers open the doors of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) Staffers open the doors of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766229" align="alignnone" width="875"]An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766213" align="alignnone" width="875"]Gold plated toilets are seen at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) Gold plated toilets are seen at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766219" align="alignnone" width="875"]A gold plated bathroom sink is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathroom sink is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766225" align="alignnone" width="875"]A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766217" align="alignnone" width="875"]A gold plated bathtub and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathtub and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766221" align="alignnone" width="875"]A gold plated bathroom sink and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathroom sink and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766215" align="alignnone" width="875"]A gold plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A gold plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766233" align="alignnone" width="875"]A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766231" align="alignnone" width="875"]An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2766227" align="alignnone" width="875"]A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters) A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

Loading