Photos: All That Glitters is Gold in This 5-Star Hotel in Vietnam
A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs, basins and even toilets, all housed behind a massive golden exterior.
A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bath tubs, basins and even toilets, all housed behind a massive golden exterior.
[caption id="attachment_2766273" align="alignnone" width="875"] A view of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766275" align="alignnone" width="875"] Staffers open the doors of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766229" align="alignnone" width="875"] An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766213" align="alignnone" width="875"] Gold plated toilets are seen at the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766219" align="alignnone" width="875"] A gold plated bathroom sink is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766225" align="alignnone" width="875"] A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766217" align="alignnone" width="875"] A gold plated bathtub and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766221" align="alignnone" width="875"] A gold plated bathroom sink and a gold plated toilet are seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766215" align="alignnone" width="875"] A gold plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766233" align="alignnone" width="875"] A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766231" align="alignnone" width="875"] An employee in traditional dress is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, which features gold plated exteriors and interiors, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2766227" align="alignnone" width="875"] A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Spoke to Shruti Modi, Mahesh Bhatt Multiple Times In Last 6 Months, Suggest Call Records
- Mumbai Vegetable Vendor Receives Help After an Image of Him Breaking Down Amid Rain Goes Viral
- Oldest Indian Restaurant in East London Struggles in Pandemic, Tweets For Help and Love
- India Remain Hosts of 2021 T20 World Cup, ODI Women's World Cup Postponed
- Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dies During Training in Serbia