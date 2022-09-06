All the Facts You Need To Know About the False Eyelashes

An essential component of the makeup appearance is eyelashes. They frame your eyes, give you a youthful appearance, and give your face a dramatic appearance. Layering mascara on your lashes is usually enjoyable, but occasionally you want a little more. False eyelashes are prominent in this situation. They provide you the ability to be much more dramatic, longer, sweeter, and richer than you otherwise could with your natural lashes. From random hair here and there to additional AF rainbows or glitter eyelashes, there is a collection of all moods and eyelash varieties. They only add a tiny bit of liveliness, enough to take your makeup up a notch.

You are aware of false eyelashes and false eyelash extensions, but you are still unsure about these frilly cosmetics. Because of this, Rayed Merchant, Director Marketing (Global) & Head Brand Procurement, SSIZ International, has helped us put together this helpful guide with all the information you need to know about artificial eyelashes.

Fake eyelash varieties: False eyelashes are the greatest since you may alter them to fit your style and eye shape. Individual lashes can be applied in a cluster, strip, or over the entire lash line (even magnetic ones for ease of application). You have a variety of eyelash options, including real mink, human hair, and synthetic fibres. You can choose to dress supernaturally or extravagantly.

2. Before putting artificial lashes, trim them: Pulling the entire strip out of the package without any preparation is one of the non-professional blunders to avoid while putting artificial eyelashes. You must arrange your eyelashes to complement your features because every person’s eyes are unique. Once you’ve reached the required length, begin trimming from the outside corners rather than the inside ones. Additionally, make careful to remove any small edges that can hurt or go into your eyes.

3. Make sure your lashes are curled: You should also curl your eyelashes. They will be curved in this manner, precisely like the artificial lashes you will be applying. This will make it simpler and more smooth for you to combine the two sets of lashes (your natural lashes and the ones you purchased at the store).

4. Apply mascara to your lashes: Eyelashes are a complement to your natural hair. Apply mascara first to lengthen, thicken, and blend your lashes with your natural lashes more effectively. Apply one or two layers (not too many) on the eyelashes themselves before beginning to apply the false ones. Has a reward been included? Mascara makes it easier for the lashes to stick to yours.

5. Before using false eyelashes, let your mascara to dry: Dry the natural lashes after using mascara before gluing on the fake ones. This lessens filth and unneeded artificial wear and tear.

6. Be aware of the type of eyelash adhesive you’re applying: Check the eyelash glue’s ingredients if you have sensitive eyes or are aware of any allergies you may have (or not). All eyelash adhesives contain cyanoacrylate, a substance that can be problematic. Although it is uncommon, burns, swelling, and itching might happen. Avoid overusing the glue, allow a 1mm gap between it and the skin or eyelids, and use NanoMister to hasten the setting of the adhesive. Additionally, if you have allergies or are sensitive to latex, please take caution. You can utilise cyanoacrylate-free, hypoallergenic, vegan, and latex-free products.

7. To handle your lashes, use tweezers or a lash applicator: The safest method to move your eyelashes is with tweezers or an eyelash applicator, though you can always use your fingers. Be careful not to pull the eyelashes out of the container sideways when using your fingers (the eyelashes may lose their shape). Pull it down instead, then carefully slide it out of the container.

8. Limit your use of adhesive: Avoid the error of over-gluing your artificial eyelashes like an amateur. All you need is a straight line covering the row.

9. Allow the glue to cure until it becomes sticky: Dry the artificial eyelashes a little after they have been adhered so that they become tacky and sticky. Some people shake their lashes to expedite the process, much like Polaroid pictures. To further loosen the band, you must rotate the tape back and forth.

10. Just above your lash line, position your eyelashes: Just above the eyelid line, apply fake eyelashes. Skin should be 1 mm thick where it meets the eyelids. This maintains the same distance when applying eyelash extensions and keeps the glue away from the delicate eyelash line area.

