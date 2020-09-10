Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

All We Need is Some Peace, Smile and Deep Fresh Breath, Says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing pictures from her recent hike on Wednesday. Take a look at her trip.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
All We Need is Some Peace, Smile and Deep Fresh Breath, Says Taapsee Pannu
Credits- Instagram

As things are starting to get back to normal after COVID-19 lockdown, it seems that Bollywood celebs are excited about getting out in the air. Taapsee Pannu’s recent posts are all about that.

The actress went on a hike on Wednesday and has been sharing glimpses of the trip on her Instagram. Recently, the actress posted a photo of herself with a mesmerising view in her background. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp”

In the picture, she can be seen standing on rocks while posing for the camera. The actress looks super adorable in her ponytails. Earlier on Wednesday, Taapsee posted a selfie in her Instagram story and captioned it, "The glow of hiking”.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. She even shared a picture of her giving a sneak-peek into preparation for the film. The caption of the post reads, “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal.”

The shooting for the film is scheduled to start in November this year. Taapsee recently announced the same on her Instagram. She wrote, "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP”.

The actress who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad, will next be seen portraying the role of a runner from Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee also has Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. The film will star Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The actress will be also seen in Shabaash Mithu based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading