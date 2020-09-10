All We Need is Some Peace, Smile and Deep Fresh Breath, Says Taapsee Pannu

As things are starting to get back to normal after COVID-19 lockdown, it seems that Bollywood celebs are excited about getting out in the air. Taapsee Pannu’s recent posts are all about that.

The actress went on a hike on Wednesday and has been sharing glimpses of the trip on her Instagram. Recently, the actress posted a photo of herself with a mesmerising view in her background. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp”

In the picture, she can be seen standing on rocks while posing for the camera. The actress looks super adorable in her ponytails. Earlier on Wednesday, Taapsee posted a selfie in her Instagram story and captioned it, "The glow of hiking”.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. She even shared a picture of her giving a sneak-peek into preparation for the film. The caption of the post reads, “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal.”

The shooting for the film is scheduled to start in November this year. Taapsee recently announced the same on her Instagram. She wrote, "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP”.

The actress who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad, will next be seen portraying the role of a runner from Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee also has Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba in her kitty. The film will star Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. The actress will be also seen in Shabaash Mithu based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.