All You Need To Know About African Swine Fever as Several States Report Pig Deaths

African swine fever, which affects both domestic and wild pigs, was first detected in India in February 2020. Since the outbreak, Assam has reported the death of more than 40,000 pigs and the disease has spread into 22 districts, according to the state government.

Apart from Assam the states of Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand have also reported cases of African swine flu. This highly contagious fever causes diarrhoea, and nausea in pigs.

As the disease is spreading to more states, there are speculations about the severity of the disease and whether it can affect human beings.

What is African Swine Fever?

African

Swine Fever is a highly contagious and fatal animal disease that triggers an

acute version of haemorrhagic fever in pigs. The disease was first detected in

Africa in the 1920s and slowly spread into other parts of the world. There is

no vaccine for the disease and the mortality rate is almost 100%.

How Does It Affect Pigs?

The

disease is deadly once contracted. Symptoms of the disease include high fever,

loss of appetite, vomiting, haemorrhages in the skin, difficulty in breathing,

diarrhoea, and weakness.

Can It Affect Humans?

Unlike

Swine Flu, African Swine Fever does not transmit to humans. In other words,

humans cannot contract the disease. But, they can be the carriers of the

disease and spread it to perfectly healthy livestock.

Although

the disease does not affect human health, it can still affect humans in other

ways. Being extremely deadly for livestock, many people, who depend on these

animals can suffer economically.

How Can It Be Prevented?

With

no cure in sight, this disease can only be prevented by taking some very strict

biosecurity measures. You need to maintain impeccable hygiene conditions

Where

you keep your animals, especially pigs. Once the disease spreads in a

particular area, the only way to prevent the spread is by culling the animals.

