All You Need To Know About Baby Acne, Its Symptoms and Causes

Teenagers and young adults frequently struggle with acne. But did you know that infants can also exhibit these signs? A newborn’s pimples are referred to as neonatal cephalic pustulosis. Although there is no known cause of acne in an infant, it may be brought on by an infection or bacterium. These pimples appear as red bumps on the hands or cheeks but contain no pus. Baby acne typically clears up on its own, although treatment may be required if irritation or redness intensifies.

One in five kids may experience this issue. Baby acne is more of an issue for infants between the ages of 2 and 12 months. In certain instances, this issue can persist for five years. Even though certain forms of acne are not harmful, neglecting their signs can make things worse. We are listing down some of the symptoms so that you can successfully detect acne in your newborn:

Red rashes

The skin of a newborn is very delicate, soft and vulnerable to infection. They might develop red rashes from acne on the skin but are generally pus free.

Red Cheeks

The skin may appear red because of acne. Often there may be no bumps, but red patches may appear on the skin, including the cheeks.

Allergic Reaction

There are numerous causes of baby acne. The most significant of these is allergy to any skincare or baby product. Allergies may result in skin rashes and itching. This issue is frequently present on the undersides of the thighs and underarms.

Such acne issues in newborns can occasionally be brought on by bacteria and infections. Consulting a doctor is highly recommended.

