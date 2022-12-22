All You Need To Know About Chilblain, Symptoms And Home Remedies

Winters are here, and the rapidly dropping temperatures have caused people to take precautionary measures in every possible way. From putting on several layers of clothing, and applying moisturisers to using heaters, people adopt various ways to cope during winter. But even after taking every possible precaution, people fall prey to winter-related issues. One such issue is chilblain. They are small, itchy swellings on the skin that are caused by the inflammation of tiny blood vessels due to exposure to cold air. The painful condition can affect the skin on your hands and feet.

Also known as pernio, perniosis, and cold-induced vascular disorder, chilblains are painful and appear swollen and red or occasionally blue in colour. According to healthline, some symptoms include a burning sensation, blisters, and itchiness. A basic physical examination is enough to diagnose chilblains. Although medical treatment is available, they can often be dealt with at home. Here are some ways to deal with chilblains at home:

If there is a burning sensation and itchiness in your hands and feet due to cold weather, keep them inside the blanket and let them warm for a while. This will help reduce the inflammation of the blood vessels and help in reversing the condition at a slow and steady pace.

The second way is to apply lotion or moisturiser (non-fragrant) to your hands and feet. This will help in restoring your skin’s moisture, and the skin won’t itch and swell anymore.

The third way is to apply mustard oil and lightly massage your hands and feet with it. Add 5 peeled garlic cloves to the oil and burn it, until the cloves turn black. Let the oil cool for a bit, and then apply it lukewarm on your skin. Make sure you gently massage your hands and feet. Aggressive massage might cause inflammation to increase.

