All You Need To Know About Chuka Beach, The Offbeat Honeymoon Destination In UP

Most people like to go to the seashore for their honeymoon after marriage. And as soon as we think of a beach destination in India, Goa tops the list followed by Gokarna and Visakhapatnam. Apart from this, you might even think of Odisha and West Bengal to go a little offbeat but Uttar Pradesh? Yes, on Chuka Beach, located in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, you can make your honeymoon memorable by enjoying the edges of the sea. So definitely count Chuka Beach while you are planning your travel destination.

Chuka Beach speciality:

The beach between Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh is about 17 km long and two and a half kilometres wide. Chuka Beach is one of the magnificent lakes of UP. The Sharda Canal coming from Nepal comes into this lake after crossing the border of UP. At the same time, the grounds around the lake may remind you of Goa.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve:

You can not just miss exploring the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve while planning a honeymoon on Chuka Beach. Also, while doing a jungle safari in Tiger Reserve, you can see many unique places like Nehru Park, Tree Hut, and Water Hut.

The right time to visit Chuka Beach:

The best time to visit Chuka Beach is between October and March. The weather remains beautiful during this time. Summers are quite hot to explore and monsoons experience good rainfall sometimes. So for a pleasant visit, you should make your travel bookings to Chuka from October through March. The place experiences moderate temperatures with soothing evenings.

How To Reach:

Pilibhit town is well-connected by all modes of transport including buses and trains. Also, you can hire a car and drive to Chuka Beach.

By Train: Pilibhit Railway Station is connected to all the major Indian cities. After reaching there, you can hire a cab from outside the station and reach the beach.

By air: If you are an international traveller or want to take the air route to Chuka, you can book flights to New Delhi and then take a train from the capital to reach Pilibhit. If you want to travel by road from Delhi, it is an 8 hours journey to Chuka Beach.

By Road: You can drive to the Pilibhit district as it is well-connected to various Indian cities by road. You can also get a bus to Pilibhit from places like Lucknow and Bareilly.

Place to stay on Chuka beach:

You can stay in hotels in Puranpur town while you are travelling to Chuka Beach. Apart from this, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve also provides arrangements for tourists. But the seats here are quite limited. So try to do your booking earlier.

