All You Need to Know About Deodorants For Children

Every time parents use deodorants, automatically the children get attracted to the fragrance. The kids also try to use the deodorants on their skin. Sometimes, parents also spray deodorants on their babies.

Deodorants of course cover up the smell of the sweat, but spraying them on infants especially children less than 14 years of age is not advisable. Parents should be cautious while using deodorants on children. Sweats remove toxins from the body and when we apply deodorants, the removal process of these harmful toxins is temporarily stopped. In such cases the children are prone to getting allergies or infections.

As per WebMD, deodorants contain aluminum hydrochloride, which slows down or stops sweating in human beings. The aluminum is present in deodorants in the form of a salt that dissolves into your pores and blocks sweat.

Many deodorants also contain Parabens, which are added to deodorants to prevent the growth of fungus, bacteria and yeast. These are added because sweats create a conducive environment for the growth of such bacteria, especially Candida, a type of yeast.

Children when they hit puberty are more conscious of body odour and tend to use deodorants. Deodorants of the brands that produce the products for the youth and adolescents could be safer for children. However, deodorants of generic brands might be harmful for children.

In such circumstances, avoid deodorants or perfumes that have a high content of aerosols. Make the children aware of how to spray deodorants on the body. Sometimes, when overused, deodorants can cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. You can contact a doctor for the same.

