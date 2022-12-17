All You Need To Know About Diabetic Kidneys

Diabetic nephropathy is a result of side effects of both type 1 and types 2 diabetes. It’s also known as diabetic renal disease. It affects the kidneys’ ability to carry out their regular role of removing waste and extra fluid from the body.

You can prevent or delay diabetic nephropathy by living a healthy lifestyle, and keeping your diabetes and blood pressure under control. Over many years, diabetic nephropathy gradually affects your kidneys’ filtering function. But the disease’s progression can be stopped or slowed down, with early identification and treatment.

Early signs:

Low blood pressure.

Presence of protein in the urine.

Swelling of hands, eyes, foot or ankle

Increased frequency of urination.

Anxiety or problem paying attention.

Respiratory problems.

Schedule a visit with your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms that could lead to renal disease. Kidney function tests should be performed on diabetic patients at least once a year, or more frequently as directed by their doctor. Diabetic nephropathy is a common side effect of both type 1 and types 2 diabetes.

Uncontrolled diabetes over time may cause damage to blood vessel clusters in the kidneys that filter waste from the blood. This could lead to high blood pressure and kidney impairment. High blood pressure might worsen the renal disease, if it puts pressure on the organs.

Prevention

Schedule an appointment with a doctor to manage your diabetes.

Manage other health conditions, such as high blood pressure.

Follow the directions on all prescription and OTC medications.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Don’t smoke.

