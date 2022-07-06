All You Need To Know About Egg Yolk And Its Impact On Heart Health

Eggs are inexpensive and highly nutritious, but there is a common perception that the egg yolks increase the risk of heart diseases. Eggs are consumed across the world, but most people usually avoid eating the yellow part as they believe that it contains cholesterol.

In a recent Instagram post, dietician Mac Sigh clarified the confusions around Egg Yolks. According to him, it’s a myth that egg yolk has fat and cholesterol, and consuming it would mess with the heart health.

“Egg yolk is way healthier in comparison with egg white,” wrote Singh. The dietician explained that Egg yolks contain a relatively good amount of protein and heart-healthy unsaturated fat, including omega-3 fats.

According to Singh, egg yolk contains many nutrients, which are beneficial for health.

1. Riboflavin: It is extremely essential for growth and overall health.

2. Vitamin-D: It is crucial for your body in order to maintain healthy bones.

3. Vitamin B-12: It plays a vital role in helping the body to produce red blood cells

He also talked about the other benefits of the egg yolk.

1. Keeping good brain health.

2. Promoting weight loss.

3. Keeping heart in good condition.

4. Reducing eye disease risk.

In addition to this, he said, “Egg whites do have a considerable amount of protein, but are low in everything else.”

He also suggested the number of eggs that one should take daily. “A healthy individual (with no cardiac disease) can have 2 egg yolks a day and a person suffering from any cardiac disease can consume 1 egg yolk a day.”

Mac Singh also wrote that, as per a few recent studies, dietary cholesterol has no contribution to blood cholesterol.

