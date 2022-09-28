All You Need To Know About International Day for Universal Access to Information 2022

International Day for Universal Access to Information was declared to be observed annually on September 28 by UNESCO. This day aims to support the idea that everyone has the right to seek, receive, and distribute information. International Day for Universal Access aims to raise awareness regarding the need to expand laws related to information. This is also in accordance with the right to freedom of expression. Here is everything you need to know about this day:

International Day for Universal Access to Information: History

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on 17 November 2015, declared that International Day for Universal Access to Information will be observed on September 28, every year. Several organizations and governmental bodies adhered to the declaration by UNESCO. Further, the UN General Assembly also decided to declare September 28 as the International Day for Universal Access of Information (IDUAI).

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay stated, “UNESCO works to protect and promote access to information as a fundamental human right and an essential step towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. As part of these efforts, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 28 September as the International Day for Universal Access to Information – recognizing its role in development, democracy and equality.”

International Day for Universal Access to Information 2022: Theme

The theme of the Global Conference in 2022 is “Artificial Intelligence, e-Governance and Access to Information”. This conference is set to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It will include a high-level opening and an inter-ministerial roundtable on Access to Information and Artificial Intelligence with international experts.

International Day for Universal Access to Information: Significance

Access to information is crucial for making informed decisions. Whether it is about what government you would want to represent you or to have knowledge of who governs you. Access to information is necessary for developments on all fronts. International Day for Universal Access to Information also upholds the idea of maintaining human rights. Furthermore, it raises awareness of the importance to have freedom of information.

