All You Need To Know About IVF: Top 5 Myths And Facts

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is a complex procedure used to assist with the conception of a child. In this process, mature eggs are collected (retrieved) from ovaries and fertilised by sperm in a lab. Then the fertilised eggs are transferred to the uterus. There are a lot of factors which will affect your chances of having a baby via IVF. In order to have clarity about successful IVF, keep reading this space to know about some facts and myths related to it. Information regarding this article has been procured from Pfrcivf.

Myth: IVF treatments go against nature

Fact: It is a misconception that IVF treatments are against nature. It is a solution to problems like blocked fallopian tubes, PCOS, or menopause in women

Myth: IVF treatments will not work in case of obese couples

Fact: Obesity can affect the health and viability of the eggs. It can also lead to issues with the health of the uterine lining. Still, women irrespective of their weight, have a chance of attaining pregnancy.

Myth: IVF elevates the risk of cancer

Fact: There is no research which has shown the link between fertility drugs or IVF and increased cancer risk. According to the 2016 guideline from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), no evidence has been found till date that fertility drugs cause fertility or uterine cancer.

Myth: Age does not matter

Fact: Woman’s age plays a critical factor in the success of IVF for any couple. If a woman is under 35 years of age and goes for IVF, the chances are very high for pregnancy.

Myth: IVF treatments are very expensive

Fact: The average cost of an IVF cycle can be anywhere between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, but it is quite economical in India.

