Why is Legal Services Day Observed on November 9? History and Significance

LEGAL SERVICES DAY 2022: National Legal Services Day is observed on November 9, every year to commemorate the commencement of Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. This act came into force on the same day in 1995. On National Legal Services Day, legal awareness camps are held to bring awareness to people about the availability of free legal aid. Currently, there are six authorities or institutions that are established to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections of society. Here is everything you need to know about the day:

Legal Services Day: History

The Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 was enacted on October 11, 1987. It came into effect on November 9, 1995.

National Legal Services Day was commenced by the Supreme Court of India in 1995. Their aim was to assist and provide free legal help and support to the weaker sections of society. The Supreme Court also wanted to commemorate the enactment of the Legal Services Authorities Act.

On September 12, 1998, the First Annual Meet of the State Legal Services Authorities (NALSA) was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This meeting was presided over by Dr Justice AS Anand, the then Executive Chairman, NALSA, Justice SB Majmudar, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, the Members of the Central Authority and the Executive Chairmen and Member Secretaries of the State Legal Services Authorities.

The aim was to examine the progress of on-going schemes which had been initiated by NALSA. Along with that decisions were taken to strengthen and streamline legal aid programmes in the country.

In 2021, there was a six-weeks long Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign from October 2 to November 14. This included Door-to-Door Campaigns, Legal Awareness Programs, awareness through Mobile Vans and awareness through Legal Aid Clinics.

The year was also marked with ‘Legal Services Week’ observed from November 8 to November 14. According to the Ministry of Law and Justice’s official website, over 38 crore citizens were surveyed, interacted or made aware of their rights. On the Legal Services Day the same year, a national-level event was also organized by National Legal Services Authority. This marked the launch of the iOS version of the Legal Services Mobile Application. Along with it, there was also a launch of an online portal for filing Legal Aid applications, made accessible in 10 languages.

Legal Services Day: Significance

Legal Service Day is commemorated to raise awareness among people about the various provisions under the Legal Services Authorities Act. It is also to remind them of the right of the litigants.

These free legal services are provided before Civil, Criminal and Revenue Courts, Tribunals or any other authority exercising judicial or quasi-judicial functions.

National Legal Services Day also aims to empower the poor and disadvantaged sections of society to seek and demand justice services. As well as to enable key justice service providers to effectively serve the poor and disadvantaged.

It is also a day when issues regarding the justice system can be raised and can discuss how these issues can be rectified.

